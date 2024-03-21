2 Charlotte men charged with dealing crack cocaine, FBI says

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte men are charged after federal agents caught them dealing crack cocaine.

The arrests were the result of an investigation into a Charlotte drug trafficking operation involving Travis Jamar White and Tavian La’Twan Tillman.

According to the affidavit, an FBI informant bought crack cocaine from Tillman on Dec. 6, 2023. An informant also bought it from White on March 7.

Agents said in different incidents, they were also able to record both White and Tillman cooking powdered cocaine into crack.

A judge authorized a concealed pole camera overlooking the FBI’s target locations. It captured footage of White and Tillman leaving the location at times when narcotics trafficking was taking place.

Therefore, agents said they believe White and Tillman conspired to distribute crack cocaine from December 2023 through March 2024.

White has already been convicted for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, accessory after the fact of robbery with deadly weapon, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspire to sell cocaine and unlawful transport of firearms. He was also convicted in federal court for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

White was released from prison on Dec. 9, 2021.

Tillman was convicted twice in North Carolina for conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by felon. He also has pending felony charges for trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm by felon.

