2 dead, 7 hurt after early-morning shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in a western North Carolina mountain town are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and seven others hurt.

Channel 9’s ABC affiliate, WLOS, is reporting that officers responded to the 250 block of Biltmore Avenue in Asheville around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of shots fired and multiple people struck by gunfire.

“As we’ve seen in other areas of the city when bars and restaurants close around that time, establishments, people tend to go to their car and you know hangout for a minute before they depart to go home for the evening, I think that’s what was happening here,” said APD interim chief Jackie Stepp.

Two people died at the scene, WLOS is reporting. Seven other victims were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

WLOS is reporting evidence developed so far indicates the shooting may have been related to a prior gun violence incident.

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