WSOC named official broadcast partner for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are returning to Channel 9 this summer with the announcement of a new partnership on Monday.

WSOC-TV is the new official broadcast partner of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced. Channel 9 will be the home for three Panthers preseason broadcasts and original team programming, plus exclusive coverage and content beyond the season.

“As a leading television station in the Charlotte market, WSOC’s extensive reach and trusted news platforms will help us connect w ith fans across the region,” said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “Together, we look forward to bringing fans closer to the team through exclusive access and year-round coverage.”

Channel 9 has already been Charlotte’s source for in-depth one-on-one interviews with Panthers players and coaches. Sports Director Phil Orban and Sports Reporter DaShawn Brown will get expanded access to the team, and Channel 9 will share those stories throughout the year.

The partnership will last through the 2030 season.

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