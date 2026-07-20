Downed power lines shut down parts of Brookshire Boulevard in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Brookshire Boulevard was closed between Interstate 77 and Interstate 85 in west Charlotte due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It started just before noon Monday. At least part of the road reopened for traffic around 12:30 p.m.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible, as there are still delays.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured images of the standstill traffic around noon.

Brookshire Boulevard power line closure

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MEDIC said it did not respond to the incident.

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