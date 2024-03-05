2 dead after fire breaks out at Lancaster home, chief says

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people died in house fire in Lancaster, investigators said.

It happened at a home along Belk Street off of Chesterfield Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.

The Lancaster fire chief said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the house. They started to attack the fire, and that’s when the chief said they noticed two victims inside the house.

Both victims were unresponsive and they were eventually pronounced dead.

It is unclear exactly what caused the fire. Channel 9′s Tina Terry asked if it was suspicious; at this point, fire officials do not believe it was.

Officials believe the victims lived in the house. One neighbor told Terry the family inside was well known and well loved.

