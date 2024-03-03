Accident causes fire in north Charlotte home, burns $30K

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters fought a house fire in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, controlling it within minutes.

Charlotte Fire Department said the fire happened on 12000 block of Sutters Hill Court near Clarks Creek.

CFD said they saw smoke in the house when they got there around 1 p.m. Saturday.

they controlled the fire quickly, but the house lost $30K in property damage.

Investigators say the fire was an accident.

No one was injured, and CFD didn’t say whether the residents were displaced.

