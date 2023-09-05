2 dead after crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people are dead after a crash in Lancaster on Monday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Buick was traveling on U.S. Highway 521 when it hit an illegally parked 2002 Toyota Pickup that was towing a boat, killing two people.

The driver of the Toyota was near the truck at the time of the crash and the passenger was in the boat.

The driver of the Buick suffered injuries and is in the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

