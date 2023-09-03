NCSHP: 1 killed in Lincolnton motorcycle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle into a utility pole in Lincolnton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Saturday evening just after 7 p.m., troopers went to investigate a fatal crash in Lincoln County on Old Lincolnton Crouse Road near UC 182.

According to NCSHP, a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading southwest on Old Lincolnton Crouse Road and drove off the left side of the road.

Troopers say the driver was ejected from the motorcycle and hit a utility pole.

Officials identified the driver of the motorcycle as, 41-year-old, Kelly Lewis of Cherryville. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers say that speed seems to be a factor in the crash.

