2 escape safely before fire engulfs Lenoir home

LENOIR, N.C. — A smoke detector saved two lives in Caldwell County after a fire heavily damaged a home in Lenoir.

The fire marshal said the two people inside the home were asleep when the fire broke out Sunday night. It’s east of Lenoir along Highway 90.

Investigators said the two got out safely, but oxygen tanks inside the home along with tires on a car exploded during the fire.

Four fire departments responded to the home.

Investigators don’t believe the fire was intentionally set and say it most likely started on a porch out back.

