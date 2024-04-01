Cat dies in fire at northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A cat died in a fire Sunday at a northwest Charlotte home, investigators said.

Firefighters were called around 2 p.m. Sunday to the home Aviary Hill Way, off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. There, they found smoke coming from the garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Charlotte Fire said a cat died as a result. No firefighters or any other people were hurt.

Investigators discovered the fire was an accidental kitchen fire that caused $18,500 in damage.

No further information was released.

