2 former assisted living employees charged with stealing elderly residents’ money in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two people who worked at a South Carolina assisted living center in Chester in 2023 were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing from facility residents, according to reports from The Herald.

Rebecca Jean Workman, 47, and Sherard A. Feaster, 40, were charged Tuesday for alleged crimes that happened between May and October.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a written statement. Both Workman, of Hickory Grove in York County, and Feaster, of Chester, were previously employed at Palmetto Village of Chester at the time in 2023, according to reports from The Herald.

According to prosecutors and jail records, Workman and Feaster allegedly used their positions of trust as facility employees in 2023 to steal residents’ money, according to the statement and the warrants.

Workman faces 15 total charges, including eight counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of conspiracy. Workman was in the Chester County Detention Center after her arrest on $80,500 bail after an initial court appearance, jail records show.

Feaster faces 10 charges, including three counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, three counts of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of conspiracy. Feaster’s bail was set at $68,000, records show. Neither Workman or Feaster has been convicted of any charge in connection with the arrests.

According to reports from The Herald, each of the charges is a felony that carries up to five years in prison for each count, according to prosecutors. This case was reported to law enforcement by Palmetto Village of Chester, which cooperated fully with investigators, the attorney general said in the statement. Officials said the case was investigated by the Chester County Sheriff’s office and the attorney general Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

