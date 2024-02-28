2 headed to prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed UNC student

Two people who sold fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed a college student from Charlotte are going to prison.

Gracie Burton, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of North Carolina, died last March after doing cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Cye Frazier, better known to Duke University and UNC college students as “The Barber” due to his former job, added fentanyl to cocaine. They said he then sold it to students like Burton with the help of his girlfriend, Carlisa Allen.

On Wednesday, Frazier was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Earlier this month, Allen was sentenced to 28 years.

At least one other young adult died from the same batch of cocaine.

(WATCH BELOW: Parents take fight against fentanyl to state capital)

Parents take fight against fentanyl to state capital

©2024 Cox Media Group