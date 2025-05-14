2 Hickory High students struck by vehicle while crossing busy intersection

HICKORY, N.C. — Two Hickory High School students were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near the Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s on Second Street NE, officials said.

The scene was also close to the high school located in the Viewmont community.

Police said the driver stopped and have not determined if any charges will be filed.

The school district released a statement that said the students were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Officials did not release any other medical information, including their conditions.

School counselors are available.

Full statement from the school district:

“Earlier this afternoon, two students were struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy intersection off campus.

“Emergency services responded immediately, and both students were transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. We have been informed that they are receiving care, and their families are with them.

“The safety and well-being of our students are always our top priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Because we are located in an area with high traffic volume, families should discuss the safety protocol for crossing busy streets with their students if they allow them to be walkers.

“We understand that this news may be upsetting. Our school counselors are available to support any student who may be affected. If your child needs assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man from 2nd floor apartment in Hickory

Firefighters rescue man from 2nd floor apartment in Hickory

©2025 Cox Media Group