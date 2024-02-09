Shooting into home injures 3 in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A shooting into a home along Jonquil Street in southeast Charlotte Thursday night injured three people, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

At about 6:50 p.m., two of the victims transported themselves from that home to nearby Atrium Health Behavioral Health on Billingsley Road. They were then taken to Novant Presbyterian Hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Several police cars were outside the Atrium facility when Channel 9 got there. The investigation appeared to be focused on a car in the roundabout in front of the facility.

Shooting scene Thursday night on Billingsley Road in south Charlotte.

One person at the home on Jonquil Street had minor injuries after a bullet splintered a nearby object.

Preliminary reports indicated that both scenes were related, CMPD said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

























