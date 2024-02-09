Shooting into home injures 3 in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A shooting into a home along Jonquil Street in southeast Charlotte Thursday night injured three people, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
At about 6:50 p.m., two of the victims transported themselves from that home to nearby Atrium Health Behavioral Health on Billingsley Road. They were then taken to Novant Presbyterian Hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
Several police cars were outside the Atrium facility when Channel 9 got there. The investigation appeared to be focused on a car in the roundabout in front of the facility.
One person at the home on Jonquil Street had minor injuries after a bullet splintered a nearby object.
Preliminary reports indicated that both scenes were related, CMPD said.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
