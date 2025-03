HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Huntersville Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Sam Furr Road.

Channel 9 Skyzoom captured a truck with its front smashed in and a lawnmower that had fallen into the road.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.













©2025 Cox Media Group