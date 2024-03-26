2 hurt after camper explosion, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were hurt after a camper exploded Monday night in Gaston County near McAdenville, said officials with the county.

The camper that exploded was in the yard of a home near Hickory Grove Road and Ferrell Grove Avenue.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services took the burn victims to CaroMont Medical Center.

One of the burn victims had more serious injuries, including second and third-degree burns, officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group