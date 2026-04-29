Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Nicky Cherie Farrow, 30, of Lenoir, died on Wednesday following a fatal collision on Interstate 77 near the 61-mile marker in Iredell County, N.C. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the crash, troopers said.

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Farrow succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the collision.

The collision occurred at approximately 08:38 a.m. and involved a 2015 GMC Yukon. An initial investigation by the State Highway Patrol does not indicate that speed or impairment were contributing factors in the incident.

The 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by Farrow, was traveling north on I-77. The vehicle then left the roadway to the right and collided with several trees, troopers said.

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