2 hurt in Concord house fire

CONCORD, N.C. — A fire burned through a home in Concord and hurt two people.

Concord Fire says they saw flames coming from the house on Baltic Avenue Northwest when they responded around 5:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.

They controlled the fire in 13 minutes, but two of the four residents were taken to the hospital.

The family is displaced and receiving help from the American Red Cross. Unfortunately, the family’s dog died in the fire.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

