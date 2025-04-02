MEDIC: 2 hurt, including officer, after head-on crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash early Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened in east Charlotte on Winterfield Place, just off of Albemarle Road.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand was at the scene around 4 a.m. where investigators were working to figure out what happened.

MEDIC said the incident is being considered a traffic collision.

One other person involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

Our Channel 9 crew could see first responders and crime scene investigators gathering around the badly damaged cars Wednesday morning.

We’ve reached out to CMPD for more details and we’ll bring you the latest developments throughout the morning.

