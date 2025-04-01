Bicyclist dies days after crash in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A bicyclist involved in a crash in east Charlotte last week has died, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The original accident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. last Thursday on Albemarle Road.

At the scene, police found 39-year-old Stephen Bradley Lawson unresponsive on the shoulder of the road after being struck by a 2008 Honda Accord.

He was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he eventually died on Monday.

According to CMPD, a preliminary investigation suggests that Lawson was riding his bicycle westbound in the left lane when he was hit by the Honda Accord. His bicycle did not have marker lights on the front or rear.

The driver of the Honda Accord is not suspected of speeding or impairment. However, toxicology results for Lawson are still pending, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

