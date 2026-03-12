2 hurt in northeast Charlotte crash that shut down busy roadway

CHARLOTTE — Two people are hurt, and part of The Plaza was shut down after a crash in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

MEDIC said it responded to the scene near Wilann Drive and transported two people to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at the entrance to Briarwood Elementary School.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into what led up to the crash.

