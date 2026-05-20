Restaurant’s transformation of Cornelius site nearing finish line

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Little Mama’s Italian expects to wrap construction in Lake Norman this summer. Restaurateur Frank Scibelli says his team is working diligently on its 4,300-square-foot restaurant in Cornelius.

It will be at 9623 Bailey Road, suite 100, formerly home to G.O.A.T. Pizza.

“You won’t recognize the space,” Scibelli says.

The 140-seat restaurant will have a cozy dining room that brings in dark woods and banquette seating, faded red wallpaper with a paisley-like pattern and black-and-white photos. The design captures the vibe of Italian-American restaurants in the 1960s and ’70s, giving it a neighborhood feel. There will be private dining rooms and an all-season covered patio.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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