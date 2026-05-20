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Restaurant’s transformation of Cornelius site nearing finish line

By Charlotte Business Journal
Little Mama's Italian to open third restaurant in Lake Norman this summer A made-to-order mozzarella platter is drizzled with fresh olive oil and sprinkled with salt and pepper tableside. It can be accompanied by sides such as Neapolitan salami. (Remy Thurston)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Little Mama’s Italian expects to wrap construction in Lake Norman this summer. Restaurateur Frank Scibelli says his team is working diligently on its 4,300-square-foot restaurant in Cornelius.

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It will be at 9623 Bailey Road, suite 100, formerly home to G.O.A.T. Pizza.

“You won’t recognize the space,” Scibelli says.

The 140-seat restaurant will have a cozy dining room that brings in dark woods and banquette seating, faded red wallpaper with a paisley-like pattern and black-and-white photos. The design captures the vibe of Italian-American restaurants in the 1960s and ’70s, giving it a neighborhood feel. There will be private dining rooms and an all-season covered patio.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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