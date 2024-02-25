2 hurt in shooting near NoDa, Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A shooting off The Plaza left two people in the hospital with critical injuries.

The violence happened on the corner of Clemson Avenue next to The Plaza, nestled between Charlotte’s NoDa and Plaza Midwood neighborhoods.

MEDIC says both victims were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries.

CMPD hasn’t released whether a suspect has been identified, but Channel 9 asked if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

