Person shot and killed at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — A shooting at a south Charlotte apartment complex killed one person early Saturday morning.

CMPD went to Deep Rock Circle off East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte just before 1 a.m. Saturday for an assault call.

When officers arrived on the street in the Granite Pointe apartment complex, they found a victim shot multiple times. MEDIC pronounced the person deceased.

A homicide investigation began and Crime Scene investigators began processing the scene to figure out what happened.

Channel 9 asked CMPD if they have a suspect in custody and if this was an isolated incident.

Just over an hour after this deadly shooting, another person was shot and had to be hospitalized in Uptown.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

