2 hurt in south Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Paramedics responded to an apartment complex shortly after 6:30 a.m. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another patient had life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

A Channel 9 crew could see police investigating outside the complex and had a scene set up around the complex. We are working to learn more about what led up to the stabbing.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: 18-year-old injured during overnight shooting in Rock Hill)

Police: 18-year-old injured during overnight shooting in Rock Hill

©2025 Cox Media Group