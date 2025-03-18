Woman stabbed near Bessemer City

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement is investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon near Bessemer City.

It happened at a home along Mountain Meadows Drive near Dallas-Cherryville Highway.

Neighbors administered first aid.

“I used to be an EMT years ago, and first-aid training kicked in,” said Charles Caldwell, a neighbor. “I wanted to help. I don’t want to see nobody, even people that cause trouble, not get help.”

The victim’s condition was not released.

Her boyfriend was inside the home and police took him away.

No additional details have been made available.

