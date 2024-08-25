2 injured in overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are currently in the hospital after a shooting overnight in southwest Charlotte.

Medic said it happened outside of a business in the Yorkmount neighborhood off of South Tryon Street.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 1:30 a.m.

We are asking CMPD what led up to this shooting and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

