2 killed in early-morning crash, driver charged in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead after a car crash early Thursday morning on Boggs Road in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m.

It involved a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Braiden Edward Cole, 21, who lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided with several trees after overturning.

The front seat passenger, Donnie Wayne Wilson Jr., 53, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the driver, Cole, sustained minor injuries.

Tragically, the two backseat passengers, a juvenile female and Savanah Averie Saine, 19, of Valdese, died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol indicates that impairment was a contributing factor in the collision.

As a result, Cole has been charged with driving while impaired and two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.

During the investigation, Boggs Road was closed for several hours.

VIDEO: CMPD cruiser’s front end nearly ripped off in multi-vehicle wreck at busy intersection

CMPD cruiser’s front end nearly ripped off in multi-vehicle wreck at busy intersection

©2025 Cox Media Group