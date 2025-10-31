2 men charged with bringing guns onto north Charlotte high school property

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made two separate arrests of men accused of bringing guns onto the campus of Julius Chambers High School.

Tyshaun Barrino and Jerome Dumas are both charged with bringing a gun onto educational property.

In both cases, the weapons were found Thursday in the school parking lot.

Channel 9 is asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about how they learned the men were armed.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

