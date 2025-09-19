First-grader suspended for bringing gun to NC school

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A first-grade North Carolina student was suspended for 365 days after a handgun was found in his possession on Thursday, ABC affiliate WPDE reported.

The incident occurred when a staff member at Pembroke Elementary School in Robeson County noticed an unusual object on the student’s side and discovered the handgun in the student’s waistband. The student was immediately separated from his class, and local law enforcement investigated the situation, said officials with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Officials handled the incident, ensuring that the school day continued on a normal schedule despite the discovery of the weapon.

VIDEO: Parents say cut football player fired gun at Palisades High; demand better communication from CMS