$2 million Mega Millions prize claimed in North Carolina

RALEIGH — A $2 million Mega Millions prize was claimed by a lucky ticket purchased at H&M Grocery in Randolph County on Friday. lottery officials said. The ticket, which cost $5, matched all five white balls and doubled its initial value due to a new built-in multiplier.

This $2 million win was one of two tickets that won the same amount in Friday’s drawing, the largest prize won nationally. The other winning ticket was purchased in Texas, where the odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winning ticket was sold at H&M Grocery located on U.S. 311 South in Sophia, North Carolina.

The prize initially would have been $1 million, but with the built-in multiplier, it increased to $2 million, entitling the winner to the larger payout.

Alongside this significant win, the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday offers an estimated jackpot of $250 million as an annuity or $113.5 million as a one-time cash payment. The odds of winning this Mega Millions jackpot are significantly lower, standing at 1 in 290 million. Winners have 180 days to claim their cash prize following the drawing.

