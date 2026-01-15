2 minors, 1 adult charged in shooting death of juvenile in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Three arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that occurred in Albemarle on Wednesday. The shooting took place at 6:08 p.m. near South Bell Avenue and Inger Street.

Police responded to reports of shots fired where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid, but the victim died at the scene. A neighbor said the victim was 16-years old, who had celebrated a birthday on Monday.

Two juveniles, both charged with one count of first-degree murder, have received no bond.

Their identities have not been disclosed due to their minor status.

“I was standing right down there and I was just like, ‘Lord, put breath back in the body. Put breath back in this body’ but to see the hurt on their face, some of them were crying, too,” neighbor Victoria Ingram told Channel 9 on Thursday.

Ingram described what happened.

“It was like, ‘Boom.’ Then, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” Ingram said. “Then they went back around. They say, ‘He went back around’ and shot him again. He was shot 13 times.”

Emmanuel Wilson, 18, has also been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged as an accessory after the fact and has been given a secured bond of $20,000.

At least one suspect and the victim knew each other, and this was not a random encounter, according to the preliminary investigation.

“I don’t know what happened,” Ingram said. “I don’t know why the individual did what he did. I wasn’t there. I can’t say. I don’t know what kind of animosity they had or what, but it was just so sad.”

Neighbor Mack Williams, who had to duck for cover, said something must change.

“I tell you, it really got to me, especially to see someone that young lose their life,” he said. “I could hardly sleep last night. I really couldn’t just stop thinking about it. Things really need to change they really do.”

No additional details have been made available.

