Albemarle block party victim fights for justice after being hit by SUV

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Breasha Horne was struck by an SUV driven by Jamya Funderburk during a block party in Albemarle in November, leaving her with multiple broken bones and extensive injuries.

Funderburk has been charged with attempted murder due to the severity of Horne’s condition.

Horne has been recovering for eight weeks at a hospital in Charlotte after being hit in a crowd of approximately 50 people.

The incident occurred on Coggins Avenue, where she described the chaotic moment leading up to the crash.

Horne recounted the terrifying moment, saying, “I was still just so shocked ... like I wake up some days and say, ‘How am I here?”

She vividly remembers someone calling her name just before she was hit and found herself holding onto the car while pleading for it to stop.

She has suffered several injuries, including a broken hip and pelvis, and doctors state that she will eventually be able to walk again, though it may take up to a year for a full recovery.

Following the incident, Funderburk was initially charged with leaving the scene and assaulting five people.

However, due to the severity of Horne’s injuries, those charges were upgraded to include attempted murder.

Horne believes that Funderburk deserves accountability for her actions. The victim stated, “I don’t have no hate—I don’t have no ill will I ask God to take that from me – I just want her to take accountability for what she has done.”

Horne’s family has established a fundraiser to help cover the costs of modifications needed for her home to accommodate her recovery.

She has yet to determine when she will be discharged from the hospital, but once released, she will need a ramp installed at her home to assist with mobility.

