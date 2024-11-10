2 people rescued from northeast Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rescued from a smoke-filled apartment late Saturday night in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte Fire.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Wynbrook Way just before 11:20 p.m. Crews showed up at the scene with light smoke showing from the apartment and a second-alarm was struck quicky after the fire started.

Two people were rescued from the fire and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was contained to a single unit and no one else was hurt. The fire was officially contained around 11:46 p.m.

No other units were damaged in the fire, according to officials. An investigation is now underway to determine the cause.

