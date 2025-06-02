2 plead guilty to cyberstalking following death of victim

CHARLOTTE — Two people from South Carolina have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking following the death of the victim from Charlotte.

Tysten Anthony Cullon, 26, and Jade Ashlynn Stone, 25, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, targeting a vulnerable victim and his family members, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

FBI Special Agent James C. Barnacle, Jr. identified the victim as C.T.

According to reports, C.T. had an intellectual disability and was classified as Educable Mentally Disabled. The victim was supported by his family and did not live on his own, but did have a job at a Charlotte fast-food restaurant, officials said.

The suspects admitted to cyberstalking C.T. in court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.

The defendants used a stolen phone to send “harassing and intimidating” text messages to the victim’s family members, reports said. They threatened to provide “salacious claims” to C.T.’s employer unless they were paid.

The claims included that C.T. was a pervert, he harassed girls, and paid girls for sexual pictures.

Emotional distress caused by the threat resulted in C.T. dying by suicide, prosecutors said.

Both of the suspects are in custody and are facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

WATCH: New video shows moments before police shooting in South Carolina beach town

New video shows moments before police shooting in South Carolina beach town

©2025 Cox Media Group