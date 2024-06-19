2 rural homes sell for over $3M, setting new bar for the region

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Two estates west of Charlotte recently sold for some of the highest residential prices ever seen in their rural county.

A French country-style mansion on 48.6 acres sold for $3.9 million, while a modern farmhouse-inspired home on 50.3 acres sold for $3.5 million. Those Cleveland County homes sold within a day of each another — on May 21 and 22, respectively. Both have Shelby addresses.

The property that sold for $3.9 million is on Whitaker Road and set a record as the most expensive residential sale in Shelby, according to Canopy MLS data. While it has a Shelby address, the home sits just outside the small town of Boiling Springs.

