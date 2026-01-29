2 school buses collide in south Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Two school buses collided on Thursday morning in south Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the crash scene shortly before 11 a.m. at Bertonley Avenue and Water Oak Road where one of the buses had heavy front-end damage.

Eight Randolph Middle School students were onboard bus No. 926 and 302 was empty.

There were no injuries.

Bus No. 173 served as a substitute and students made it to class safely, the principal told parents in a message.

