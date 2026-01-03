2 seriously injured in south Charlotte interstate crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Charlotte late Friday night.

MEDIC responded to the crash at Mile Marker 65 on Interstate 485 near Pineville-Matthews Road around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

