2 shot at apartment complex in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were hospitalized after being shot at an apartment complex in west Charlotte on Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at 1331 West Morehead Street, the same address as the Arlo Apartments.

Police reports from the shooting revealed one person suffered serious injuries and the other had minor injuries, both classified as gunshot wounds.

Both victims are listed as women, ages 25 and 24.

It’s unclear whether the victims knew each other or if a suspect has been identified yet.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the violence.

