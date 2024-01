CHARLOTTE — Two people were shot in west Charlotte, officials said.

The shooting happened on Karendale Avenue off of Tuckaseegee Road.

MEDIC transported a victim who had life-threatening injuries to a hospital. It is unclear how the other person got to a hospital.

The shooting victims are expected to be OK.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





©2024 Cox Media Group