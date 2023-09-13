2 students arrested, several staff members hurt after large fight at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy

CHARLOTTE — Two students were arrested after a fight broke out at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy in north Charlotte on Wednesday, according to the school’s interim principal, Dr. Michael Turner.

The fight involved multiple students; law enforcement was called, and two of them were arrested. An investigation is currently underway. The school also says several members of their staff had minor injuries while trying to separate students and stop the fight.

In a message to parents, Turner shared the importance of the safety of both students and staff being their top priority. Students involved in the fight will be disciplined, and out of caution, additional law enforcement will be on campus through student dismissal.

Officials, both at the school and in law enforcement, have not released what led up to the fight or the exact number of staff members that were injured.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

