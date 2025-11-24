2 suspects plead not guilty in slaying of NoDa sandwich shop owner

CHARLOTTE — Two suspects pleaded not guilty Thursday in the murder and robbery of a beloved sandwich shop owner.

Terry Connor and Steven Staples are facing charges in the death of Scott Brooks outside Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa in December 2019.

The Brooks family was told to expect trial in three to five years due to backlogs in the court system.

“Justice was done today because they are still behind bars,” said David Brooks, Scott Brooks’ brother. “And hopefully, the next three to five years, the evidence will still be strong. Their memories (are) not going to be forgotten, and we’re still going to be here. And seek justice for my brother and the other victims of these two.”

Connor and Staples will not face the death penalty.

