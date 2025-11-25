‘It’s a blessing’: 1 year later, family of slain sandwich shop owner grateful for support

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday marked one year since the murder of NoDa sandwich shop co-owner Scott Brooks.
His twin brother, David Brooks, said the family is thankful for the community’s support over the last year.
“Community support has been so overwhelming,” David Brooks said. “It’s a blessing more than anything else.”
Scott Brooks was opening Brooks’ Sandwich House when he was ambushed, robbed and shot to death.
The suspects, Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples, were arrested and charged with his death.
Scott Brooks’ widow, Angela Brooks, posted on his memorial page how the couple met and that she knew they would always be together. She also said she vividly remembers the day her husband died and how the community has supported them.
“They were such a vital part in the aftermath to helping a community of people and the Brooks family heal,” she wrote on the page. “Your affection toward our family didn’t go unnoticed.”
