Firefighters revive dog rescued from burning Concord home

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord firefighters responded to a house fire that displaced several residents on Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the 200 block of Patrick Avenue SW just after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire and smoke showing from the rear of both levels of the home.

Officials said the fire was controlled within 18 minutes and no one was injured.

Residents evacuated the home before firefighters arrived after neighbors alerted them about the fire, officials said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, residents told them their pet dog was still inside the home.

Firefighters rescued the dog from the basement. Officials said the dog was unconscious when it was brought out of the home.

The dog was revived and walking around after 20 minutes of firefighters administering care and using a pet oxygen mask.

The Concord Police Department and the Cabarrus County EMS responded alongside the Concord Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

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