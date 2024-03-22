20-year-old driver accused of drinking, causing crash that killed passenger

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 20-year-old driver is accused of drinking underage, causing a crash that killed his passenger, investigators said.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement began an investigation after state troopers went to the single-car crash on Jan. 7. It happened near U.S. Highway 74 and State Road 1520 in Union County.

Troopers said a 20-year-old passenger died at the scene.

Troopers suspected alcohol consumption led to the crash, so they called in ALE for an investigation.

Agents discovered the passenger and the driver, 20-year-old Samuel Reece Freeman, had been drinking at a home in Charlotte.

The Charlotte homeowner, 21-year-old Justin Eren Cukro, was charged by ALE with two counts of overage person aid and abet purchase or possession of alcohol.

Highway patrol charged Freeman, from Indian Trail, with felony death by motor vehicle, expired registration card/tag, reckless driving to endanger, expired/no vehicle inspection and failure to maintain lane control.

