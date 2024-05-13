20-year-old killed in crash with CATS bus, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A young man was killed in a crash into a CATS bus on Saturday night, CMPD says.

According to investigators, Francisco Javier Ortiz-Ruiz was speeding south on Eastway Drive around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

A CATS bus was driving north on Eastway and was making a left turn onto Dunlavin Way when Ortiz-Ruiz crashed into the right front of the bus.

The impact pushed the bus into a third car stopped at a stop sign at that intersection.

MEDIC pronounced Ortiz-Ruiz dead at the scene and transported all other parties to local hospitals. They’re expected to be okay.

There was one person on the bus when it was hit. Channel 9 asked CATS if the driver facing any charges.

