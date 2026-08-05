How House Bill 377 could change the way trial court judges are discipled in NC

NORTH CAROLINA — Changes could be coming to how trial court judges can be disciplined in North Carolina.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand is breaking down the bill ahead of the upcoming vote.

“House Bill 377 titles court changes will be calendared for tomorrow,” said North Carolina Speaker of the House Destin Hall.

This means the vote on House Bill 377 has been moved to Wednesday morning at 9:30.

It would allow the state Supreme Court to censure, publicly reprimand, suspend or removed judges, even if those moves are not recommended by the Judicial Standards Commission. That commission was formed in the 19070s to consider complaints against judges.

The bill would also give the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court the power to suspend a trail court judge without pay.

For the Chief Justice to use that power the trial court judge has to be under investigation, and the Judicial Standards Commission has to recommend the suspension.

“This is an unnecessary sort of bill and again an attempt to politicize our already politicize judicial system,” said State Senator Caleb Theodros. He represents Charlotte and believes the bill is a political move by the Republican Party-led General Assembly to attack judges they don’t like in Mecklenburg County. “Folks in districts with worse crime rates than Charlotte does. They’re often times using Charlotte as a political talking point.”

On X, Speaker Hall referenced a recent shooting in Charlotte on Dunlavin Way in which 29-year-old David Simpson is accused of killing one man and shooting another under two hours after being released from jail.

In that post Speaker Hall said, “NC has a serious issue with judges releasing VIOLENT FELONS. Actions have consequences, and we’ll be holding these irresponsible judges accountable.”

Our partners at Telemundo Charlotte spoke with a family member of the man who was shot. She said she was living in great fear.

The bill was approved by the Senate last week along party lines. If it is approved Wednesday morning, it will go to the governor’s desk.

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