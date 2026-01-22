Volunteers hold PIT Count to track homelessness as winter storm approaches

CHARLOTTE — Volunteers walked the streets of Charlotte early Thursday morning to count the number of people experiencing homelessness.

This year’s count is especially important with an impactful winter storm moving into the region Saturday.

The annual Point-in-Time Count aims to get an estimate on the number of people experiencing homelessness and understand their demographics. Staff and volunteers with local nonprofit organizations will also be connecting those people to resources.

“With the cold weather coming in, and the Point-in-Time County happening right now, it’s going to give us an opportunity to let our neighbors who are outside know what’s coming,” Executive Director of Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition Jessica Lefkowitz said. “A lot of folks don’t have access to the news and may not know that we have severe weather coming on Saturday.”

In 2025, there were just over 2,100 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Just over 1,600 of those people were in emergency shelters and transitional housing. Just under 450 people were unsheltered.

Experts say that number has been rising steadily for the past few years.

“The problem is growing, and I think that has a lot to do with us not having enough affordable units and people not having enough access to mental health support,” Lefkowitz said.

Multiple shelters will be open for people that need them to stay safe from winter weather. Warming shelters are opening up around Charlotte as temperatures drop.

Roof Above on Statesville Avenue is open to men, and the Salvation Army on Spratt Street is open to women and children.

