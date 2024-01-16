2023 broke record for train travel in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — More and more people are deciding to take the train in North Carolina.

A report from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shared on Tuesday says that 2023 set a record for the number of passengers who rode trains in the state.

In 2023, more than 641,000 passengers took the state’s intercity passenger rail. That includes folks who hop on the train at Charlotte’s Amtrak station to stops like Salisbury and Raleigh.

It’s the second year in a row that the state has set a record for train travel -- in 2022, about 522,000 passengers rode NC by Train.

NCDOT says adding a fifth round-trip route between Raleigh and Charlotte helped lead to the growth in riders. The train also set up special stops for the North Carolina State Fair, the Lexington Barbeque Festival, and football games.

You can look up routes and buy tickets for a train trip by clicking this link.

(WATCH: Business owners, developers back commuter rail through Camp North End)

Business owners, developers back commuter rail through Camp North End





©2024 Cox Media Group