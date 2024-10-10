2024 Big 22 Finalists announced

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s sports director Phil Orban announced on Thursday the finalists for the Big 22 Player of the Year.

Jerel Bolder: Forest Hills

K’Anthony Cotton: West Charlotte

Javian Currents: South Pointe

David Sanders: Providence Day

Jordan Young: Monroe High

Voting for the Player of the Year begins at 3 p.m. on Friday. >>Vote here.

That total will count for 1/3 of their final score.

Another third will be determined by ranked-choice voting from our area high school coaches and the final third will be determined by the Channel 9 sports team.

As a reminder, the winner gets a Big 22 player trophy, bragging rights, and $10,000 for their school.

